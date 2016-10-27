BRIEF-Domtar Q3 earnings per share $0.94

Oct 27 Domtar Corp

* Domtar Corporation reports preliminary third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.94

* Q3 earnings per share $1.13 excluding items

* Q3 sales $1.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.29 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.97 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Domtar Corp says Q4 will be negatively impacted by seasonality and mix in paper

* Domtar-Expect some short-term pricing volatility in pulp, raw material unit costs are expected to increase, notably for wood, energy and chemicals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: