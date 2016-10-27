版本:
BRIEF-WCI Communities provides update on Lennar merger agreement

Oct 27 WCI Communities Inc

* WCI Communities announces expiration of "go-shop" period under merger agreement

* WCI Communities - WCI board did not receive any superior proposals during go-shop period.

* WCI Communities-special meeting will be held in dec or jan, and, if merger agreement with Lennar is approved, merger would be expected to close shortly Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

