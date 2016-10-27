版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 27日 星期四 19:18 BJT

BRIEF-Dynavax secures committed financing for $100 mln of senior secured notes

Oct 27 Dynavax Technologies Corp :

* Secures committed financing from Deerfield for $100 million of senior secured notes

* Says one or more funds of Deerfield management agreed to purchase $100 million principal amount of Dynavax's notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐