公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 27日 星期四 19:20 BJT

BRIEF-Excellon Resources reports Q3 silver production of 153,783 ounces

Oct 27 Excellon Resources Inc :

* Excellon reports third quarter 2016 production and exploration results

* Says Q3 silver production of 153,783 ounces versus 241,872 ounces for Q3 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

