2016年 10月 27日

BRIEF-CRH Medical reports Q3 revenues of $22.11 mln

Oct 27 CRH Medical Corp

* CRH medical announces third quarter 2016 results

* Says revenues for three months ended september 30, 2016 were $22.11 million compared to $11.61 million last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

