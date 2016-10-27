版本:
BRIEF-Ultralife Corp posts Q3 earnings per share of $0.07

Oct 27 Ultralife Corp :

* Ultralife corporation reports third quarter results

* Q3 revenue $19.6 million

* Q3 earnings per share $0.07 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

