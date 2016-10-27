BRIEF-Superior Industries International posts Q3 earnings per share of $0.23

Oct 27 Superior Industries International Inc :

* Superior Industries reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.23

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 sales $715 million to $725 million

* Says net sales for Q3 of 2016 were $175.6 million, compared to net sales of $175.7 million in Q3 of 2015

* Says capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $40 million for 2016

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.38, revenue view $166.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $2.01, revenue view $723.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)