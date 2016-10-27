版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 27日 星期四 19:27 BJT

BRIEF-Old Dominion Freight Line Q3 earnings per share $1.03

Oct 27 Old Dominion Freight Line Inc :

* Old Dominion Freight Line announces earnings per diluted share of $1.03 for 2016 third quarter

* Q3 earnings per share $1.03

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.97 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly revenue $782.6 million versus $779.5 million

* Q3 revenue view $775.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐