2016年 10月 27日

BRIEF-Great Western Bancorp Q4 earnings per share $0.57

Oct 27 Great Western Bancorp Inc :

* Announces fiscal year 2016 fourth quarter financial results; raises dividend and announces share repurchase authorization

* Q4 earnings per share $0.57

* Net interest income was $100.2 million for q4 of fiscal year 2016, an increase of $13.0 million

* Increases quarterly dividend by 21.4 percent to $0.17per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

