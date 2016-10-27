版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 27日 星期四 19:31 BJT

BRIEF-H&E Equipment Services Q3 earnings per share $0.33

Oct 27 H&E Equipment Services Inc :

* H&E Equipment Services reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.33

* Q3 revenue $244.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $257.2 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly average rental rates decreased 0.7% compared to a year ago. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐