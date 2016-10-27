版本:
BRIEF-Superior Uniform Group, Inc. reports Q3 earnings per share $0.29

Oct 27 Superior Uniform Group Inc :

* Reports third quarter operating results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.29

* Q3 sales rose 15.2 percent to $65.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

