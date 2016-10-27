版本:
BRIEF-Proqr says QR-010 meets primary endpoint

Oct 27 Proqr Therapeutics NV :

* Announces that QR-010 meets the primary endpoint in a proof of concept study of homozygous F508DEL cystic fibrosis patients

* Says QR-010 was observed to be safe and well-tolerated in both cohorts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

