BRIEF-LKQ Corporation reports Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.45

Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
Oct 27 LKQ Corp :
* Announces third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.45
* Q3 earnings per share $0.40
* Q3 revenue $2.4 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.46 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Updated its guidance for 2016
* Now sees 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.78 to $1.84 versus prior view of $1.79 to $1.87
* Now sees 2016 organic revenue growth (parts & services) 4.5% to 5.0% versus prior view of 5.5% to 7.0%
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $1.84, revenue view $9.17 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.