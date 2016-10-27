BRIEF-Dupont Fabros Technology, Inc. reports Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.73

Oct 27 Dupont Fabros Technology Inc :

* Reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.73

* Q3 revenue rose 16 percent to $134.3 million

* Q3 FFO per share $0.68

* Q3 FFO per share view $0.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says normalized FFO guidance range is $0.73 to $0.76 per share for Q4 of 2016.

* Says gaap earnings per share guidance for 2016 is $1.64 to $1.67 per share

* Q4 FFO per share view $0.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* AFFO guidance range is $0.74 to $0.77 per share for q4 of 2016