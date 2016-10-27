版本:
BRIEF-Hudson Global reports Q3 loss per share $0.07

Oct 27 Hudson Global Inc -

* Hudson global reports 2016 third quarter results

* Q3 loss per share $0.07

* Sees q4 2016 revenue $95 million to $105 million

* Q3 revenue fell 1.7 percent to $108.1 million

* Sees q4 adjusted ebitda of between breakeven and $2.0 million at prevailing exchange rates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

