版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 27日 星期四 19:11 BJT

BRIEF-Unifi reports Q1 shr $0.51

Oct 27 Unifi Inc

* Unifi announces first quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.51

* Q1 sales $160 million versus $162.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐