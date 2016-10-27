BRIEF-Sirius XM Q3 EPS $0.04, sees FY'16 net adds of about 1.7 mln

Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
Oct 27 Sirius XM Holdings Inc
* Sees fy 2016 net self-pay subscriber additions of approximately 1.6 million
* Sees fy 2016 total net subscriber additions of approximately 1.7 million
* SiriusXM reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.04
* Sees fy 2016 revenue about $5.0 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 revenue $1.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.27 billion
* Sees fy 2016 revenue of approximately $5 billion
* Qtrly arpu $ 13.04 versus $ 12.67
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted ebitda of approximately $1.85 billion, and free cash flow approaching $1.5 billion
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.14, revenue view $5.00 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sirius XM holdings inc - qtrly net subscriber additions 345,000 versus 525,000
* Sirius XM holdings inc - qtrly average self-pay monthly churn 1.9% versus 1.9% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.