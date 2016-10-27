BRIEF-West Pharma Q3 adj EPS $0.53; sees FY'16 adj EPS $2.17-$2.22

Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
Oct 27 West Pharmaceutical Services Inc
* West announces third quarter 2016 results
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $2.17 to $2.22
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.53
* Q3 earnings per share $0.50
* Q3 sales $376.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $371.3 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 sales $1.51 billion to $1.52 billion
* West pharmaceutical services inc- raising full-year 2016 net sales guidance and tightening adjusted diluted eps guidance range
* West pharmaceutical services inc- full-year 2016 adjusted diluted EPS is now expected to be between $2.17 and $2.22
* West pharmaceutical services inc- company expects 2017 organic sales growth to grow at high end of its long-term outlook of 6% to 8%
* West pharmaceutical services inc- sales growth of high-value products is expected to be in low-double digits for fy 2017
* West pharmaceutical- s reaffirming its 2020 financial targets of sales between $2.2 billion-$2.4 billion with a consolidated operating profit margin in range 19%-23%
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 revenue view $1.51 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 revenue view $1.63 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.