版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 27日 星期四 19:28 BJT

BRIEF-BNCCorp posts Q3 EPS of 64 cents

Oct 27 BNCCorp Inc

* BNCCorp, inc. Reports third quarter net income to common shareholders of $2.3 million, or $0.64 per diluted share

* Q3 earnings per share $0.64

* Q3 revenue $6.163 million versus $3.663 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐