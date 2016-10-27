BRIEF-LendingTree Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.80

Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
Oct 27 LendingTree Inc
* adjusted EBITDA is expected to remain in range of $64 - $66 million full-year 2016
* Lendingtree reports q3 2016 results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.80
* Q3 earnings per share $0.57 from continuing operations
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.83 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $370 million to $375 million
* Q3 revenue $94.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $96.9 million
* Fy2016 revenue view $383.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.