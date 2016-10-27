版本:
BRIEF-Teradata expects Q$ GAAP earnings per share $0.43 to $0.48

Oct 27 Teradata Corp

* Teradata reports 2016 third quarter results

* Sees q4 gaap earnings per share $0.43 to $0.48

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.37

* Q3 revenue $552 million versus i/b/e/s view $556.3 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.57 to $0.62

* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.69 excluding items

* Sees q4 2016 revenue $620 million to $640 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.70, revenue view $655.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

