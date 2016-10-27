版本:
BRIEF-Great Western Bancorp announces stock repurchase program of up to $100 mln

Oct 27 Great Western Bancorp Inc

* Great western bancorp, inc. Announces stock repurchase program

* Company may repurchase up to $100 million of its common stock, from time to time.

* Under the stock repurchase program, company may repurchase up to $100 million of its common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

