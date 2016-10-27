BRIEF-Gaslog Partners qtrly profit $18.87 million

Oct 27 Gaslog Partners Lp

* Gaslog partners lp reports financial results for the three-month period ended september 30, 2016 and declares cash distribution

* "demand outlook for lng carriers with long-term charters remains positive"

* Says "we continue to see a number of tenders for multi-year charters for vessels"

* Qtrly revenue of $51.45 million 4% higher, respectively, than q2 of 2016 and in line with q3 of 2015

* Q3 revenue view $51.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly profit of $18.87 million, 2% lower than q3 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: