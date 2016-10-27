BRIEF-Gaslog Partners qtrly profit $18.87 million

Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
Oct 27 Gaslog Partners Lp
* Gaslog partners lp reports financial results for the three-month period ended september 30, 2016 and declares cash distribution
* "demand outlook for lng carriers with long-term charters remains positive"
* Says "we continue to see a number of tenders for multi-year charters for vessels"
* Qtrly revenue of $51.45 million 4% higher, respectively, than q2 of 2016 and in line with q3 of 2015
* Q3 revenue view $51.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly profit of $18.87 million, 2% lower than q3 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.