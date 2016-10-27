BRIEF-Valero Energy Partners Q3 revenue $92 million

Oct 27 Valero Energy Partners Lp

* Valero Energy Partners Lp reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 revenue $92 million versus I/B/E/S view $90.4 million

* Valero Energy Partners Lp says increased quarterly cash distribution 5.5 percent to $0.385 per unit

* Remain on track to grow distributions at a target annual rate of 25 percent through 2017

* partnership expects 2016 capital expenditures to be approximately $22 million, slightly higher than previous guidance

* revenues for partnership were higher in Q3 of 2016 due to contributions from Corpus Christi terminals, among other terminals

* Qtrly net income per limited partner unit (basic and diluted) on common units $0.77

* Qtrly net income per limited partner unit (basic and diluted) on common units $0.77

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.66 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S