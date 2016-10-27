版本:
BRIEF-Tempur Sealy Q3 gaap earnings per share $1.32

Oct 27 Tempur Sealy International Inc

* Tempur sealy reports record third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $1.32

* Q3 sales $832.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $834.8 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Tempur sealy international inc - confirmed financial guidance for full year 2016.

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.86, revenue view $3.10 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

