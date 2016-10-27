版本:
BRIEF-Bel Fuse reports Q3 GAAP eps $0.78

Oct 27 Bel Fuse Inc

* Bel reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 sales fell 10.6 percent to $128.8 million

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.78 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

