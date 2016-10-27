BRIEF-Celgene Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.58

Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
Oct 27 Celgene Corp
* Celgene reports third quarter 2016 operating and financial results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.58
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.21
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Celgene Corp says Revlimid sales for Q3 increased 30 percent year-over-year to $1,891 million
* Celgene Corp - 2016 guidance and 2017 targets updated
* Celgene Corp sees 2016 GAAP diluted EPS $3.12 to $3.29
* Celgene Corp - Sees 2016 total net product sales of approximately $11.2 billion
* Celgene Corp sees 2016 adjusted diluted eps $5.88 to $5.92
* Celgene Corp says Abraxane sales for Q3 were $233 million, a 1 percent increase year-over-year
* FY2016 earnings per share view $5.77 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2016 revenue view $11.07 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Celgene Corp says total net product sales are expected to be at high end of range of $12.7 billion to $13.0 billion in 2017
* Celgene Corp - sees 2016 Revlimid net sales in the range of approximately $7.0 billion
* Celgene corp says adjusted diluted EPS is expected to be at high end of range of $6.75 to $7.00 in 2017
* Celgene corp - sees 2017 Revlimid net sales are expected to be more than $8.0 billion versus previous target of approximately $8.0 billion
* Sees 2016 adjusted operating margin approximately 54 percent
* FY 2017 earnings per share view $6.99 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY 2017 revenue view $13.09 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.