BRIEF-Celgene Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.58

Oct 27 Celgene Corp

* Celgene reports third quarter 2016 operating and financial results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.58

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.21

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Celgene Corp says Revlimid sales for Q3 increased 30 percent year-over-year to $1,891 million

* Celgene Corp - 2016 guidance and 2017 targets updated

* Celgene Corp sees 2016 GAAP diluted EPS $3.12 to $3.29

* Celgene Corp - Sees 2016 total net product sales of approximately $11.2 billion

* Celgene Corp sees 2016 adjusted diluted eps $5.88 to $5.92

* Celgene Corp says Abraxane sales for Q3 were $233 million, a 1 percent increase year-over-year

* FY2016 earnings per share view $5.77 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 revenue view $11.07 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Celgene Corp says total net product sales are expected to be at high end of range of $12.7 billion to $13.0 billion in 2017

* Celgene Corp - sees 2016 Revlimid net sales in the range of approximately $7.0 billion

* Celgene corp says adjusted diluted EPS is expected to be at high end of range of $6.75 to $7.00 in 2017

* Celgene corp - sees 2017 Revlimid net sales are expected to be more than $8.0 billion versus previous target of approximately $8.0 billion

* Sees 2016 adjusted operating margin approximately 54 percent

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $6.99 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $6.99 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY 2017 revenue view $13.09 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S