2016年 10月 27日 星期四 21:55 BJT

BRIEF-Reed's nominates John Bello to serve as chairman of board

Oct 27 Reed's Inc :

* Reed's Inc nominates John Bello to serve as chairman of the board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

