BRIEF-Prgx Global reports Q3 eps $0.10 from continuing operations

Oct 27 Prgx Global Inc -

* Prgx global, inc. Announces third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.10 from continuing operations

* Q3 revenue $35.1 million versus $33.4 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.03, revenue view $34.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

