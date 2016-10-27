BRIEF-Meritage Homes reports Q3 eps $0.88

Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
Oct 27 Meritage Homes Corp -
* Meritage homes reports third quarter 2016 diluted eps of $0.88 on a 22% increase in net earnings, with 11% growth in home closing revenue and home orders
* Q3 earnings per share $0.88
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.85 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $3.40 to $3.60
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $2.9 billion to $3.1 billion
* Expect 7,300-7,500 orders and 7,300-7,500 home closings for full year home closing revenue of $2.9-3.1 billion in 2016
* Total order value grew 14% to $715.6 million in q3 of 2016
* September 30th ending backlog value was 9% higher in 2016 than in 2015
* Says qtrly homes closed in q3 2016 is 1800 units versus 1712 units in q3 2015
* Says refined projections for 2016 full year orders, closings, revenue and diluted earnings per share
* Says expect to deliver full year diluted eps of $3.40-3.60 for 2016
* Says q3 home closing revenue $735.9 million versus $661.9 million in q3 2015
* Says q3 home orders 1737 units versus 1567 units in q3 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.