BRIEF-Scana Corp reports Q3 eps $1.32

Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
Oct 27 Scana Corp -
* Scana reports financial results for third quarter 2016
* Q3 earnings per share $1.32
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Scana corp - q3 total operating revenues $1,093 million versus $1,068 million
* Scana -reaffirms its targeted average annual earnings per share growth rate range to be negative 6 to 0 percent over next 3 to 5 years
* Scana -reaffirms targeted average annual growth rate for gaap-adjusted weather-normalized earnings per share to be 4 to 6 percent over next 3 to 5 years
* Q3 revenue view $1.16 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $4.01, revenue view $4.54 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.