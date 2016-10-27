版本:
BRIEF-State Bank Financial Corp reports Q3 eps $0.34

Oct 27 State Bank Financial Corp -

* State Bank Financial Corporation reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.34

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

