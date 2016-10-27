BRIEF-Carpenter Technology reports Q1 loss per share $0.13

Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
Oct 27 Carpenter Technology Corp
* Carpenter technology reports first quarter fiscal 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.08 excluding items
* Q1 loss per share $0.13
* Q1 sales $389 million versus i/b/e/s view $429.2 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Carpenter technology-q1 hurt by volatility in specific aerospace end-use sub-markets, moderating global transportation end-use market, weakness in energy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.