BRIEF-Carpenter Technology reports Q1 loss per share $0.13

Oct 27 Carpenter Technology Corp

* Carpenter technology reports first quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.08 excluding items

* Q1 loss per share $0.13

* Q1 sales $389 million versus i/b/e/s view $429.2 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Carpenter technology-q1 hurt by volatility in specific aerospace end-use sub-markets, moderating global transportation end-use market, weakness in energy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

