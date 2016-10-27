BRIEF-Allergan to acquire GI disease subsidiary of Rhythm Holding Co

Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
Oct 27 Allergan Plc
* Allergan to acquire GI disease subsidiary of Rhythm Holding Company Llc, expanding innovative gastroenterology pipeline
* Allergan will pay exercise price of $200 million at closing to Rhythm Holding
* Has exercised its option to acquire motus therapeutics. Motus (formerly known as rhythm health)
* Says also announced that it has exercised its option to acquire motus therapeutics
* Allergan Plc - Rhythm Holding and Allergan plan to submit data for presentation at a major gastrointestinal medical conference in 2017
* Rhythm Holding will be eligible for a contingent payment upon first commercial sale of relamorelin
* Allergan previously made $47 million in payments related to option-to-acquire motus and relamorelin phase 2b clinical trial
* Allergan to acquire GI disease subsidiary of Rhythm Holding Company, Llc, expanding innovative gastroenterology pipeline
* Says announces top line results of a phase 2b clinical trial assessing efficacy and safety of relamorelin (rm-131)
* Allergan Plc - in phase 2b study, relamorelin administered for 12 weeks demonstrated substantial efficacy for key diabetic gastroparesis symptoms
* Says intends to initiate phase 3 clinical trials of relamorelin
* Allergan plc - overall, relamorelin was safe and well-tolerated in phase 2b study with high compliance and completion rates over course of study Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.