公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 27日 星期四 19:45 BJT

BRIEF-Zimmer Biomet acquires Respondwell telerehabilitation platform

Oct 27 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc

* Zimmer Biomet acquires respondwell telerehabilitation platform for zimmer biomet signature solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

