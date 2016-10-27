BRIEF-Brunswick Corp posts Q3 adj EPS $0.91

Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
Oct 27 Brunswick Corp
* Brunswick Corporation : Brunswick releases third quarter 2016 earnings
* Qtrly GAAP diluted EPS of $0.93 and diluted EPS, as adjusted, of $0.91
* 2016 guidance raised lower end of diluted eps, as adjusted, range
* Brunswick Corp - raising the lower end of our range for full-year expectations of diluted EPS, as adjusted, to $3.45 to $3.50
* Brunswick Corp - "For the full year, we anticipate a slight improvement in both gross margins and operating margins"
* For 2016, expect to generate positive free cash flow in excess of $215 million
* Brunswick Corp - well-positioned to generate "strong" sales growth, adjusted earnings per share growth at mid-to-high-teen percent rate throughout current three-year plan"
* Qtrly reported net sales of $1,093.0 million, up from $991.9 million a year earlier
* Brunswick Corp - Co's plan, including acquisitions, reflects revenue growth rates in 2016 to be approximately 10 percent
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.92, revenue view $1.11 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Brunswick - diluted eps for q3 included a benefit of $0.04 related to special tax items and $0.02 per share of restructuring and integration charges
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.