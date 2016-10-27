BRIEF-Gaslog partners buys Gaslog Seattle from Gaslog Ltd For $189 mln

Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
Oct 27 Gaslog Partners Lp
* Gaslog partners LP announces acquisition of Gaslog Seattle from Gaslog ltd. For $189 million
* Gaslog partners lp - Gaslog partners expects to finance acquisition with cash on hand, including proceeds from its recent equity offering
* Partnership believes acquisition will be immediately accretive to unit holder distributions
* Gaslog partners-management intends to recommend to board an approximately 5% annualized increase in partnership's cash distribution per unit
* Gaslog partners lp - after closing acquisition, Gaslog partners will have a dropdown pipeline of thirteen vessels
* Gaslog partners - have entered into an agreement for partnership to purchase from Gaslog 100% of shares in entity that owns and charters Gaslog Seattle
* Gaslog partners - estimates Gaslog Seattle will add approximately $20 million to EBITDA in first 12 months after deal closing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.