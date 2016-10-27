版本:
BRIEF-Newmont announces debt tender offer

Oct 27 Newmont Mining Corp

* Newmont announces debt tender offer

* Newmont mining corp-to purchase for cash an aggregate principal amount of up to $500 million of 3.500% senior notes due 2022, 5.125% senior notes due 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

