BRIEF-Marcus Q3 earnings per share $0.51

Oct 27 Marcus Corp :

* The Marcus Corporation reports third quarter fiscal 2016 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.51

* Q3 revenue $144.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $138.9 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Marcus Corp- "reduced group sales in some markets and a resulting decrease in food and beverage revenues had a slight impact on Q3 results"

* Marcus Corp -revenue per available room for comparable company-owned properties increased 2.7% in Q3 and was up 4.6% for first three quarters of 2016