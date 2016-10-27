BRIEF-UPS Q3 earnings per share $1.44

Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
Oct 27 United Parcel Service Inc :
* Q3 earnings per share $1.44
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $5.70 to $5.90
* Q3 revenue $14.9 billion versus I/B/E/S view $14.73 billion
* United Parcel Service Inc qtrly daily export shipments up 7.1%
* Qtrly international operating profit jumped 14% to $576 million
* UPS - in Q4, GAAP earnings per share is subject to an expected year-end mark-to-market ("MTM") pension accounting adjustment, which could be material
* Qtrly international package revenue was $3.0 billion, up 2.2% compared to Q3 last year
* United Parcel Service Inc qtrly U.S. domestic deliveries per day climb 5.7%
* Qtrly U.S. domestic deliveries per day climb 5.7% driven by ecommerce
* Qtrly daily export shipments up 7.1% led by double-digit gains in Asia
* Qtrly U.S. domestic revenue increased 4.8% over q3 of 2015, to $9.3 billion
* United Parcel Service Inc - lower fuel surcharge rates reduced revenue growth by approximately 50 basis points in quarter
* United Parcel Service Inc - on a currency-neutral basis, revenue increased 5.1% in quarter
* Qtrly U.S. domestic operating profit was $1.3 billion and operating margin was 13.5%.
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $5.81 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.