BRIEF-FTI Consulting Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.52

Oct 27 FTI Consulting Inc :

* FTI Consulting reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Reaffirms FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share view $2.15 to $2.45

* Q3 revenue $438 million versus I/B/E/S view $452.7 million

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.52

* Sees FY 2016 revenue about $1.8 billion

* Q3 loss per share $0.28

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $2.36, revenue view $1.83 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

