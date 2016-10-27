BRIEF-Ultra Petroleum Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.66

Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
Oct 27 Ultra Petroleum Corp :
* Ultra Petroleum reports third quarter 2016 financial and operating results and provides updated business outlook
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.66
* Ultra Petroleum Corp sees 2016 capital budget of $295.0 million
* Ultra Petroleum Corp - production for 2016 is expected to range between 281 - 284 BCFE
* Ultra Petroleum Corp - continued to make progress during quarter in in-court financial restructuring process
* Ultra Petroleum Corp - company and its advisors continue working with company's creditors and other stakeholders to develop a plan of reorganization
* Ultra Petroleum Corp sees 2017 revenue of $$1,016 million
* Ultra Petroleum Corp- Ultra currently projects a zero book tax rate for 2016 and anticipates additional tax refunds during year
* Ultra Petroleum Corp sees 2017 EBITDA $685 million
* Production for Q3 was comprised of 65.2 billion cubic feet of natural gas and 680.1 thousand barrels of oil, condensate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.