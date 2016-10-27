BRIEF-Kopin Q3 loss per share $0.12

Oct 27 Kopin Corp

* Kopin provides business update and third quarter 2016 operating results

* Q3 revenue $5.8 million versus $8.0 million

* Q3 loss per share $0.12

* Kopin - with over $84 million in cash and equivalents and marketable securities at end of q3 of 2016, have financial resources to fund current plans Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: