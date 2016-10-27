版本:
BRIEF-IPG Photonics says sees Q4 earnings per share $1.17 to $1.32

Oct 27 Ipg Photonics Corp

* Ipg photonics reports 9% revenue growth for third quarter 2016

* Sees q4 2016 revenue $255 million to $270 million

* Sees q4 2016 earnings per share $1.17 to $1.32

* Q3 revenue $266 million versus i/b/e/s view $255.3 million

* Qtrly earnings per diluted share $1.29

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

