版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 27日 星期四 20:30 BJT

BRIEF-Analog Devices acquires Innovasic

Oct 27 Analog Devices Inc

* Analog Devices acquires Innovasic

* Says Innovasic team will join ADI's industrial automation business unit

* Says team will be led by Jordon Woods, Innovasic's co-founder and COO, and continue to be based in Albuquerque, New Mexico Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐