Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
Oct 27 Piper Jaffray Companies
* Piper jaffray companies reports 2016 third quarter results
* Piper jaffray - qtrly earnings per share $0.70
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per diluted common share $ 1.37
* Piper jaffray - qtrly adjusted revenue $199 million versus. $148.4 million last year
* Qtrly gaap net revenues $200.8 million versus $149.6 million
* Piper jaffray - rolling 12 month return on average common shareholders' equity was 3.6% at september 30, 2016
* Piper jaffray - q3 advisory services revenues were $75.2 million, an increase of 60% and 56% compared to q3 of 2015 and sequential quarter, respectively
* Piper jaffray - aum was $8.4 billion at end of q3, compared to $9.4 billion in the year-ago period and $8.1 billion at the end of q2 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.