BRIEF-Middlefield Banc Corp Q3 earnings $0.60 per share

Oct 27 Middlefield Banc Corp

* Middlefield Banc Corp reports 2016 third quarter financial results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.60

* Net interest income for Q3 2016 was $6.4 million, compared to $6.2 million for 2015 Q3

* Net interest margin for Q3 2016 was 3.68 percent, compared to 3.80 percent for same period of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

