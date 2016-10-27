版本:
BRIEF-Trimas Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.35

Oct 27 Trimas Corp

* Trimas reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.35 from continuing operations excluding items

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share $0.19 from continuing operations

* Q3 sales $202.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $213.9 million

* Sees FY 2016 sales down 6 to 8 percent

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $1.24 to $1.28 excluding items

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $1.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

