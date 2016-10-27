BRIEF-Meredith Q1 earnings per share $0.75

Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
Oct 27 Meredith Corp
* Meredith Corporation delivers record fiscal 2017 first quarter results
* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $3.50 to $3.80
* Sees q2 2017 earnings per share $1.18 to $1.23
* Q1 earnings per share $0.75
* Q1 revenue $400 million versus I/B/E/S view $400.4 million
* Q1 earnings per share $0.75 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Meredith corp says fiscal 2017 q1 local media group operating profit grew more than 70 percent to $51 million from $29 million in prior-year period
* Meredith corp says q1 political advertising revenues were $16 million, up 26 percent from last political cycle in q1 of fiscal 2015
* Meredith Corp says continues to expect fiscal 2017 full-year earnings per share to range from $3.50 to $3.80
* Meredith Corp says expects fiscal 2017 Q2 earnings per share to range from $1.18 to $1.23
* Meredith Corp expects Q2 total local media group revenues to be up approximately 25 percent
* Sees Q2 total company revenues to be up in mid- to high-single digits
* Fy2017 revenue view $1.70 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue view $440.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees q2 total national media group revenues to be down in low-single digits Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.