BRIEF-Northcliff announces private placement

Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
Oct 27 Northcliff Resources Ltd
* Northcliff announces private placement
* Northcliff Resources Ltd says has entered into a subscription agreement with a subsidiary of Todd Corporation
* Northcliff Resources Ltd - pursuant to agreement todd will purchase 27.2 million common shares in capital of company at a price of $0.11 per common share
* Northcliff Resources -upon completion, Todd will own a total of 48.5 million shares in Northcliff, representing 36.3% of co's outstanding common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.